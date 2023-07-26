CSAB Special Round Counselling Schedule for JEE Main 2023 Qualified Candidates Released at csab.nic.in

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has issued the schedule for the CSAB 2023 special round. As per the update, the CSAB counselling procedure will begin on July 30. Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 qualified candidates may register for the CSAB 2023 special round on the official website, csab.nic.in. The special counselling round is being conducted to fill the vacant seats in the Indian Institute of Engineering, Science, and Technology (IIEST), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Candidates may submit a request for restoring the category online by July 31. The candidates must respond to any inquiries seeking category restoration by August 31. Following the counselling process, on August 3, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will post the available vacancies. On the same day, the registration, payment, and choice-filling processes for the CSAB special round 1 will begin. The procedure will be completed on August 7.

Candidates can finish their selection of preferred institutes by August 8. The results of the special round 1 seat allocation for CSAB 2023 will be made public on August 8. From August 8 to August 11, it will be possible to choose a seat or leave the procedure. The candidates must also report online during this time with their necessary documentation for the review process. On August 13, the special round 2 process will begin for CSAB 2023, in case of vacant seats.

For exercising willingness in CSAB special round-I, candidates can either — freeze, float, or slide their seats. They can also surrender the allotted seat and take part in CSAB special round II or withdraw the allotted seat and not participate in the special round. Students can also exit a seat.

Thereafter, students who want to freeze their seats will report to the colleges online by paying the admission fee, uploading their documents, and responding to questions (if any) of the document verifying officer. The supernumerary round of CSAB will start only after the completion of the special rounds of counselling.

The candidates who reside in the Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands are eligible to apply for admission to supernumerary seats in selected NITs (NIT Durgapur, SVNIT Surat, and NIT Calicut). The CSAB Supernumerary round counselling will be held for these candidates.