CSBC Bihar Physical Efficiency Test For Constable Recruitment To Be Held From August 31

The Central Selection Board Of Constables, Bihar has revised the schedule for physical efficiency for constable recruitment. Now the physical efficiency test for CSBC Bihar will be conducted from August 31 till September 2, 2023. Earlier the CSBC Bihar was scheduled for August 22 till August 24, 2023. In the notification, the Board has cited heavy rains in the state as reason to further postpone the CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment.

It is worthy to noted that shortlisted candidates for to use their old admit card to enter the examination venue. No fresh admit card will be issued to any candidate. Hence shortlisted candidates for the post of CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment have to reach at the same time and destination for the physical efficiency test.

Other examinations for CSBC Bihar will be continued as scheduled. For other information, candidates can contact helpline number, 6122233711. The written examination for Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment was released in July and now shortlisted candidates will appear for physical efficiency test. The Prohibition Constable Recruitment is done with an aim to fill up 689 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) had posted notifications regarding discrepancies in the forms submitted by the applicants for the recruitment of the Bihar Police Constable post. In the official notice released on August 3, it was informed by CSBC that there were many forms in which candidates selected the wrong gender, when applying for the police constable position. Many male candidates have selected ‘female’ in the gender option, but their photograph reveals they are male.

The same mistake has been made by some women candidates too. All of them were instructed to make changes between August 4 - August 10 by visiting the official website and logging in through their ID on the Bihar Police tab. The notification released by CSBC mentions the names of 851 candidates who are required to make the changes in their application form.