CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Result 2023 Announced At csbc.bih.nic.in; Steps To Check

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scorecards through the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in. This year, the CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable exam was conducted on May 14. A total number of 2,69,360 candidates appeared for the exam out of which, 3445 candidates successfully passed for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The examination aims to fill 689 vacancies of prohibition constables in the Bihar.

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CSBC -csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Prohibition Dept. link that will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: After selecting, a new window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: For the next step, choose the option that mentions, ‘Results: Written Examination Results for PET for the post of Prohibition Constable, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2022)’

Step 5: A new pdf that contains the results of CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable will be displayed on the window.

Step 6: Check your scores and if required, download the pdf.

The CSBC Prohibition Constable Exam results provide various essential details about the candidates. These details include the candidate’s name, gender (male/female), roll number, registration number, and category of the candidate. The selection of candidates for the next stage that is Physical Examination Test (PET), is determined by merit list.

Candidates who are included in the merit list will receive a call letter from the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, inviting them to participate in the Physical Examination Test (PET). Shortlisted candidates can visit the official website and download the CSBC Prohibition Constable Admit Card. It is essential for them to carry the admit card to the PET round, along with several supporting documents.

These include a valid photo id card, intermediate or equivalent certificate, birth certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), non-creamy layer (ncl) certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate, and any other reservation certificate that may be applicable. These documents are required to verify the candidates details uploaded on the portal.