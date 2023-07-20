CSBC Recruitment: Registration For 21,391 Bihar Constable Posts Ends On July 20

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will conclude its registration process for the recruitment of Police Constables on July 20. It has released a total of 21,391 vacancies for the post of Bihar Police Constable under Bihar special armed police and other units. The candidates can fill out the application form through the official website–https://csbc.bih.nic.in/. The applicants are requested to apply for the job before the deadline to avoid any unexpected delays. The application can be submitted by both male and female candidates.

CSBC Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Log in to the official website of CSBC–https://csbc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment

Step 3: Register yourself to proceed with the application process

Step 4: Fill out the application by submitting your necessary details

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Review the details and click on Submit button

The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs 675, whereas the SC, ST, Women and Transgender candidates have to pay Rs 180 to register for the recruitment exam. Registration for the vacancy will only be accepted through online mode.

The candidate should have passed class 12 from a recognised board by the central or state government. The minimum age for the applicant is 18 years while the maximum is 35 years. The selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs 21,700 to 69,900 as per the qualification.

The candidates are advised to submit their application forms through the official website for authentication purposes. CSBC will not accept any entry of applicants after the deadline which is today.

The Central Selection Board of Constables will select the candidate based on a written examination which will be followed by the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

The written test will contain 100 Multiple Choice questions. The duration of the test is 2 hours. It will comprise questions from General awareness, Mathematics, Hindi, English, Science, and General Science.