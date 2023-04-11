CSIR UGC NET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 17

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to register for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2023. As per the latest information, the registration window will now be open till Monday, April 17. Candidates can apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Previously, the registration process was set to conclude on April 10.

To ensure larger participation in the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam, NTA has decided to extend the deadline for the submission of National Eligibility Test forms. “It may be noted that there is no change in the date of exam. The exam will be held during 6th to 8th June 2023 as stated in the Information Bulletin,” reads NTA’s official notice.

The registration process for CSIR UGC NET 2023 began on March 10. The correction window for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 will be activated from April 19 to April 25.

CSIR UGC NET 2023: STEPS TO APPLY

Step 1: Go to the official page of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “CSIR UGC NET" link on the home page.

Step 3: Fill up the application form as required and make the payment of the application fees.

Step 4: Submit the CSIR UGC NET 2023 application form.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the CSIR NET form for future reference.

JOINT CSIR-UGC NET DECEMBER 2022/JUNE 2023 EXAMS SCHEDULE

- Last date for Submission of Exam Forms: April 17 (Up to 5.00 PM)

- Last date for Payment of Exam Fee: April 17 (Up to 11.50 PM)

- Correction window: April 19 to April 25

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has delegated the administration of the CSIR NET exam to the NTA in order to determine applicants’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureships (LS) in Indian universities and colleges. The NTA CSIR UGC NET is generally held twice a year in June and December. Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

