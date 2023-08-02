CSIR UGC NET 2023 Results Announced: Check Cut-Off Marks For JRF, Assistant Professorship

The Central Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2023 ranks and cut-off marks have been officially announced. The CSIR UGC NET results were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 25, 2023. This year, a total of around 2.74 lakh candidates had applied for the examination, out of which approximately 2 lakh candidates appeared for the CSIR NET exam 2023. The exam was conducted on June 6, 7, and 8 across 178 cities in India.

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 cut-off marks have been released subject-wise for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Assistant Professor profiles. Candidates can directly download the cut-off PDF file from the council’s website. Notably, there are no separate cut-offs for parts A, B, and C. The cumulative marks of all the parts combined are taken into consideration for making the merit list.

For fellowships, lectures, and associate professorships, candidates belonging to the general, EWS, and OBC categories must obtain a minimum score of 33 percent, while the benchmark is set at 25 percent for SC, ST, and PwD categories. The notification emphasizes that the criteria mentioned in the Information Bulletin shall be considered definitive in the event of any disagreement.

Candidates with bachelor’s degrees are eligible for the fellowship. First, the ranks will be allotted to all successful candidates who have qualified for junior research fellowships based on the merit list of JRF. Subsequently, the distribution of fellowships will take place between CSIR and UGC in the ratio of the number of fellowships shared between them for each subject.

Regarding the answer keys, the preliminary answer key was released on June 14, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until June 16. Following that, the NTA released the final answer key for CSIR NET 2023 on July 17, which saw the elimination of one question each from life sciences, chemical sciences, and mathematical science.