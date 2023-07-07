CSIR UGC NET 2023 Results to be Declared Soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the result of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET 2023. However, an official confirmation of the result date and time is still awaited. The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted from June 6 to June 8 across 178 cities in 426 exam centres.

Approximately 2.74 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. The National Testing Agency released the answer key on June 14, providing students with an opportunity to review their answers. Students were given until June 16 to raise objections against the provisional answer key if they believed there were any discrepancies.

Once the CSIR UGC NET 2023 result is announced, students can download the scorecard from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The scorecard will mention the following details - Candidate Name, Roll Number, Application Number, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name, Category, Gender, Subject, Marks in Parts A, B, and C, Qualifying Status, Rank in General List, and Rank in Category List.

Candidates are requested to keep their admit cards handy as they will be required to key in the application number to check the result.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Results: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR-UGC NET atcsirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says - “Download Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 Result” on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new login window, enter the required credentials and submit the details.

Step 4: The NTA CSIR UGC NET Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review and download the CSIR-UGC NET 2023 result.

The minimum qualifying marks for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 change depending on the category of the candidates. To qualify for the examination, candidates from the General/EWS/OBC categories must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks. The minimum qualifying marks for applicants from the ST/SC/PwD categories are established at 25 per cent in order to be declared successful in the test.

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam was conducted to determine the eligibility of applicants for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor in the colleges and universities of India.