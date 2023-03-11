CSIR UGC NET Registration Begins For December 2022, June 2023 Session at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination December 2022 and June 2023 cycles today, March 11. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in, by April 10, up to 5 pm.

The application correction window will open from April 12 to 18. The exam will be held on June 6,7 and 8 in the computer-based test mode for 180 minutes. “Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December-2022/June-2023, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin carefully. The exam fee is also required to be paid online only through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking or UPI," reads the official notice.

CSIR UGC-NET Registration: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of CSIR NET and click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 2: Register using your email ID and mobile no

Step 3: Fill in the online application form and note down the system-generated application number

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee online

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

CSIR UGC-NET Registration: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 1100, general-EWS and OBC-NCL will have to pay Rs 550, third gender, SC and ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 275, and no exam fees for PwD category candidates.

The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), lectureship (LS), and assistant professor across universities and colleges in India. The total test papers include chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean, and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences. The medium of the paper will be English and Hindi.

Read all the Latest Education News here