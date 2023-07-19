CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates - Check Toppers List and Direct Link at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Live now
Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj
Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 13:39 IST
New Delhi, India
CSIR NET Result 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the Central Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET 2023) results 2023 shortly. By entering their application number and date of birth during login, applicants can access their CSIR NET 2023 results on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The CSIR-UGC NET 2023 was conducted on June 6, 7, and 8 at 426 testing centres dispersed over 178 Indian cities. The CSIR NET 2023 was taken by 2,74,027 candidates, according to statistics made available by the NTA.
Check the CSIR NET 2023 Expected Cut Off For Lectureship/ Assistant Professor Positions here:
|Subject
|Unreserved
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|PwD
|Chemical science
|45.67%
|30.82%
|39.15%
|30.15%
|25%
|25%
|Earth Science
|54.26%
|49.90%
|48.41%
|43.23%
|41.16%
|29.09%
|Life Science
|97.5%
|94.03%
|92.71%
|86.79%
|78.59%
|61.8%
|Mathematical Science
|43.54%
|38.47%
|36.45%
|29.14%
|25%
|25%
|Physical Science
|45.22%
|38.64%
|37.40%
|29.07%
|25.31%
|25%
To pass the NTA CSIR NET 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in the General, EWS, and OBC categories, and 25 per cent in the SC, ST, and PWD categories.
Check the CSIR NET 2023 Expected Cut Off For Junior Research Fellowship Positions here:
|Subject
|Unreserved
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|PwD
|Chemical science
|50.75%
|44.25%
|43.5%
|33.5%
|27.5%
|25.25%
|Earth Science
|60.29%
|55.45%
|53.79%
|48.04%
|45.74%
|32.33%
|Life Science
|98.81%
|96.55%
|96.11%
|90.96%
|84.22%
|61.8%
|Mathematical Science
|48.38%
|42.75%
|40.5%
|32.38%
|27.13%
|25
|Physical Science
|50.25%
|42.94%
|41.56%
|32.31%
|28.13%
|25.63%
The official cut-off scores for Lectureship/Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will also be made public by the CSIR along with the NET result 2023.
Candidates launched an online campaign urging NTA to confirm the result announcement date. The Provisional answer key was released on June 14 and the Final Answer key a month later on July 17. During this one month, several students tagged CSIR on Twitter and asked for the reason behind the delay…read more
The NTA’s normalisation procedure will have an impact on the CSIR NET 2023 result. Raw marks acquired by candidates in different shifts/sessions in multi-shift papers will be combined and converted to the CSIR NET 2023 Score as well as percentile.
The NTA dropped four questions from the CSIR NET 2023 answer key. One question has been dropped from life sciences, one from mathematics and two from chemical sciences.
CSIR-UGC NET 2023 for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Lectureships (LS), and Assistant Professorships in universities and colleges in India was administered on June 6, 7, and 8
Candidates can check their CSIR UGC NET 2023 results once released at csirnet.nta.nic.in
This year, 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 exam online. The exam was held at 426 exam centers located in 178 cities across the country
The Central Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET 2023) result for the June 2023 sessions is expected to be released soon. However, the official date for the release of the CSIR NET 2023 results have not yet been announced
On July 17, the NTA CSIR NET 2023 final answer key was released and made available to those who appeared for the exam. The scorecards and results will follow shortly after. The challenge window for the answer key was open from June 14 to June 16, and after that, objections were taken into consideration to compile the final answer key. The provisional answer key was released on June 14.
Candidates must keep in mind that the CSIR NET 2023 results and scores will be impacted by the NTA normalisation process. If an exam is administered in more than one shift, the NTA states that the score will be calculated using a candidate’s raw score.