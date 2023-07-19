CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates - Check Toppers List and Direct Link at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Live now

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates - Check Toppers List and Direct Link at csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR NET Result LIVE: The NTA CSIR NET 2023 final answer key was released on July 17 for the exam conducted from June 6-8. Check results at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 13:39 IST

New Delhi, India

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023, CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates, CSIR UGC Toppers List, CSIR NET 2023 Result Direct Link, CSIR NET NTA NIC in, CSIR UGC NET Result
Candidates must keep in mind that the CSIR NET 2023 results and scores will be impacted by the NTA normalisation process (Representative Image)

CSIR NET Result 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the Central Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET 2023) results 2023 shortly. By entering their application number and date of birth during login, applicants can access their CSIR NET 2023 results on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR-UGC NET 2023 was conducted on June 6, 7, and 8 at 426 testing centres dispersed over 178 Indian cities. The CSIR NET 2023 was taken by 2,74,027 candidates, according to statistics made available by the NTA.

Key Events

Key Events
Jul 19, 2023 13:39 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Expected Cut Off For Lectureship/ Assistant Professor

Check the CSIR NET 2023 Expected Cut Off For Lectureship/ Assistant Professor Positions here:

SubjectUnreservedEWSOBCSCSTPwD
Chemical science45.67%30.82%39.15%30.15%25%25%
Earth Science54.26%49.90%48.41%43.23%41.16%29.09%
Life Science97.5%94.03%92.71%86.79%78.59%61.8%
Mathematical Science43.54%38.47%36.45%29.14%25%25%
Physical Science45.22%38.64%37.40%29.07%25.31%25%
Jul 19, 2023 13:31 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the NTA CSIR NET 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in the General, EWS, and OBC categories, and 25 per cent in the SC, ST, and PWD categories.

Jul 19, 2023 13:24 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Expected Cut Off For JRF

Check the CSIR NET 2023 Expected Cut Off For Junior Research Fellowship Positions here:

SubjectUnreservedEWSOBCSCSTPwD
Chemical science50.75%44.25%43.5%33.5%27.5%25.25%
Earth Science60.29%55.45%53.79%48.04%45.74%32.33%
Life Science98.81%96.55%96.11%90.96%84.22%61.8%
Mathematical Science48.38%42.75%40.5%32.38%27.13%25
Physical Science50.25%42.94%41.56%32.31%28.13% 25.63%
Jul 19, 2023 13:18 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Cut-Off Scores To Be Released

The official cut-off scores for Lectureship/Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will also be made public by the CSIR along with the NET result 2023.

Jul 19, 2023 13:11 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Delay In Result Leaves Students In Uncertainty

Candidates launched an online campaign urging NTA to confirm the result announcement date. The Provisional answer key was released on June 14 and the Final Answer key a month later on July 17. During this one month, several students tagged CSIR on Twitter and asked for the reason behind the delay…read more

Jul 19, 2023 13:02 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Normalisation Process

The NTA’s normalisation procedure will have an impact on the CSIR NET 2023 result. Raw marks acquired by candidates in different shifts/sessions in multi-shift papers will be combined and converted to the CSIR NET 2023 Score as well as percentile.

Jul 19, 2023 12:56 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: 4 Questions Dropped

The NTA dropped four questions from the CSIR NET 2023 answer key. One question has been dropped from life sciences, one from mathematics and two from chemical sciences.

Jul 19, 2023 12:45 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: When Was The Exam Conducted

CSIR-UGC NET 2023 for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Lectureships (LS), and Assistant Professorships in universities and colleges in India was administered on June 6, 7, and 8

Jul 19, 2023 12:38 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Website To Check Score

Candidates can check their CSIR UGC NET 2023 results once released at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Jul 19, 2023 12:29 IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Statistics

This year, 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 exam online. The exam was held at 426 exam centers located in 178 cities across the country

Jul 19, 2023 12:22 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: How To Check

  1. Step 1: Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in to access the CSIR NET website.
  2. Step 2: To view the results, select the CSIR NET link on the homepage.
  3. Step 3: Enter your login credentials and then click on “Submit.”
  4. Step 4: The CSIR NET 2023 results will appear on the screen of your device.
  5. Step 5: Review the result and save a copy of the result.
  6. Step 6: For future records, preserve a printed copy of the CSIR NET 2023 result.
Jul 19, 2023 12:18 IST

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Date And Time

The Central Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET 2023) result for the June 2023 sessions is expected to be released soon. However, the official date for the release of the CSIR NET 2023 results have not yet been announced

Read more

On July 17, the NTA CSIR NET 2023 final answer key was released and made available to those who appeared for the exam. The scorecards and results will follow shortly after. The challenge window for the answer key was open from June 14 to June 16, and after that, objections were taken into consideration to compile the final answer key. The provisional answer key was released on June 14.

Candidates must keep in mind that the CSIR NET 2023 results and scores will be impacted by the NTA normalisation process. If an exam is administered in more than one shift, the NTA states that the score will be calculated using a candidate’s raw score.

Latest News