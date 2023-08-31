CTET 2023 Answer Key Likely Today at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2023: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2023 provisional answer key will likely be released today, August 31 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates who took the CTET 2023 will be able to check the answer key on the official website at ctet.nic.in, once declared. The mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded on DigiLocker shortly, CBSE said.

Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates can challenge the answer key and raise objections, if any. Following this, CBSE will release the final CTET 2023 answer key and results. The results are expected to be announced by September-end. Candidates must note that the CTET 2023 qualifying certificate will be valid for a lifetime.

CTET 2023: Marks Needed to Pass Exam

As per the marking scheme, for every right answer, candidates will receive one mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates belonging to the unreserved category must get at least 60 per cent, or 90 out of 150 marks to clear CTET. While students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and People with Disabilities (PWD) categories, must receive 55 per cent, or 82 out of 150 to pass the exam.

CTET 2023 was conducted on August 20. The exam was conducted in two shifts with the first shift being held from 9.30 am to noon, and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. According to CBSE, as many as 29,03,903 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 15,01,719 candidates applied for paper 1 and 14,02,184 for paper 2. Around 80 per cent of the registered candidates appeared in the examination. The 17th edition of CTET was held in 3,121 examination centres throughout India in 136 cities.

The CTET 2023 was an OMR-based format exam featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs). While paper 1 is held for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5, paper 2 is for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8. Candidates who want to be teachers across classes 1 to 8 may take both exams.

The last CTET result was declared on March 3. As many as 32.50 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held between December 28 to February 7. A total of 5,79,844 candidates qualified for paper I and 3,76,025 qualified for paper II.