CTET 2023 Answer Key to be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in

The answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 is likely to be released this week by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates who took the CTET July 2023 can get the Answer key on the official website at ctet.nic.in, once it has been released. The board will allow applicants to put forward objections if any against the provisional answer key for 2023.

Soon after the publication of the answer key, the CBSE will notify applicants of the deadline for the Answer Key challenge Window.Individuals who are unhappy with the provided answers may file objections against the CTET 2023 answer key for a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000.

29,03,903 individuals registered to take the CTET test in 2023, with 15,01,719 of the applicants showing up for paper 1 and 14,02,184 for paper 2. Candidates will be able to calculate their anticipated scores after matching their answers with the CTET 2023 tentative answer key and response sheet.

CTET 2023 answer key: how to download

Step 1: Go to ctet.nic.in to access the official website.

Step 2: Select the link for the CTET July 2023 answer key on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information, including your registration number and birthdate.

Step 4: On the screen, you’ll see your answer key 2023.

Step 5: Download and print the answer key document for future records.

CTET 2023: Cut Offs

The precise details regarding the cutoff will only become available following the announcement of the CTET results. The cutoff list is compiled based on different categories. The passing percentage for OBC, SC, and ST candidates may range up to 55 per cent, with a potential cutoff score of 82 out of 150. In contrast, the pass percentage for general candidates could go up to 60 per cent, with a possible cutoff score of 90 out of 150.

By the end of September, the results of the July session of CTET 2023 will likely be made available. The board successfully administered the CTET 2023 for the July session on August 20 across two shifts. For paper 1, the first shift ran from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.