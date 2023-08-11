CTET 2023: CBSE to Release Admit Card on August 18, Websites to Check

The 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is set to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on August 20. Ahead of the exam day, CBSE will release the admit card 2023 for CTET July 2023 on August 18 at ctet.nic.in.

Candidates must log on to the official portal to download the admit card using their login credentials— application number and date of birth. Previously, the board had released the CTET July exam city slip 2023 on the official website –ctet.nic.in. The application process for CTET 2023 was conducted between April 27 and May 26.

It is mandatory for the students to carry the admit card to the examination hall on the day of the exam. CTET 2023 will be conducted offline in two shifts. The shift timing for paper 1 is 9:30 am to 12 pm, while paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 PM. The candidates are advised to reach the exam centre in advance to complete formalities without any last-minute rush.

“CTET admit card with a detailed description of examination centres will be uploaded on CBSE’s website (ctet.nic.in) on 18/08/2023,” reads the official notification.

CTET 2023: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1 - Click on the official website of the CTET — ctet.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the admit card link to download it

Step 3 - Fill in the required details.

Step 4 - Click Submit

Step 5 - Click on the checkbox at the bottom of the page

Step 6 - Download and print the CTET hall ticket.

Candidates are required to check the details on the admit card which include the applicant’s name, roll number, category, gender, CTET exam date, exam centre and code, registration number, father’s name, mother’s name, time of exam, and date of birth.

CTET is a qualification exam for eligibility to apply for various teaching positions in elementary and secondary schools. A candidate needs to clear paper 1 for qualification to teach in classes 1 to 5 whereas paper 2 is for eligibility to teach in Classes 6 to 8. The question paper consists entirely of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each with four alternative responses.