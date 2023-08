CTET 2023 Provisional Answer Key to be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 provisional answer key soon. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check the answer key on the official website at ctet.nic.in, once released. The exam was administered on August 20. The CTET 2023 results are expected to be announced by September.

The CBSE will release the provisional answer keys before the publication of CTET 2023 results, and candidates may challenge the answer keys within a set period of time. After taking into account the challenges raised, the final CTET answer key and results will be released.

The CTET 2023 qualifying certificate will be valid for a lifetime. A total of 29,03,903 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 15,01,719 candidates applied for paper 1 and 14,02,184 for paper 2. Around 80 per cent of the registered candidates appeared in the examination, as per CBSE. The 17th edition of CTET was held in 3,121 examination centres throughout India in 136 cities.

The exam was conducted in two shifts with the first shift being held from 9.30 am to noon, and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CTET 2023 was an OMR-based format exam featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs). While paper 1 is held for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5, paper 2 is for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8. Candidates who want to be teachers across classes 1 to 8 may take both exams.

Candidates can use the answer key to find out their probable scores. As per the marking scheme, for every right answer, candidates will receive one mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates belonging to the unreserved category must get at least 60 per cent, or 90 out of 150 marks to clear CTET. While students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and People with Disabilities (PWD) categories, must receive 55 per cent, or 82 out of 150 to pass the exam.