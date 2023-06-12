CTET 2023 To Take Place On August 20, Check Exam Pattern

The dates for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 exam have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The 17th iteration of the CTET 2023 exam will be held on Sunday, August 20, according to a formal announcement. The CBSE CTET exam will be conducted in offline, pen-and-paper (OMR) mode. The comprehensive notification is now available on the CTET 2023 exam’s official website at ctet.nic.in for candidates who have already registered for the test.

On the official website, CBSE has already shared information about the exam’s specifics, syllabus, eligibility conditions, and languages available. “The candidates registered for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based on 20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) all over India in the specified cities,” reads the CTET official notice.

This year, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test registration process began on April 27 and concluded on May 26. The online application correction window was open from May 29 to June 2. The CTET 2023 admit card will be available soon.

The CTET 2023 will be administered in two shifts which are Shift 1 and Shift 2. The first shift will take place from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, while the second shift will run from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The CTET exam paper is entirely made up of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each with four alternative responses. Candidates have to choose the right option from the available ones.

Assessing candidates’ qualifications and suitability for teaching positions in elementary and secondary schools is the main objective of the CTET exam. Paper 1 and Paper 2 are the two main papers that make up the exam.

The Paper 1 exam is necessary for candidates who want to teach students in Classes 1 to 5. The assessment of their knowledge and abilities in relation to primary school teaching is the main objective of this research. Candidates must appear for the Paper 2 exam if they want to teach children in grades 6 through 8.

Candidates who clear CTET 2023 will be eligible to apply for the recruitment process for various government teaching posts.