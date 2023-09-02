CTET Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Soon, How To Download

The answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 is expected to be released soon. The examination, conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), took place on August 20, with a total of 29 lakh candidates registering. Among the registered candidates, 15,01,719 appeared for Paper 1 (intended for classes 1 to 5), while 14,02,184 participated in Paper 2 (intended for classes 6 to 8).

Those who attended the exam can access the CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Students will have the option to raise objections to the provisional CTET official answer key 2023 by paying Rs 1,000 per challenged question. Subject experts will review these challenges and release a final answer key. The CTET 2023 results will be based on this final answer key.

It’s important to note that the board will not consider any complaints after the final answer key is distributed.

CTET 2023 Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of CTET 2023, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the CTET answer key under the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Key in your login credentials like roll number, password and captcha.

Step 5: CTET answer key 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: At last check the answer key and raise objections if required.

In addition to the CTET answer key 2023 for paper 1 and paper 2, CBSE will also release the response sheets of the candidates. Using these response sheets and the answer keys, candidates can estimate their scores in the exam.

CBSE has set up a system to offer digital mark sheets and eligibility certificates through DigiLocker, making it convenient for candidates. DigiLocker accounts will be created for all candidates, and the login details will be sent to their mobile numbers registered with CBSE.

To enhance security, the candidate’s mark sheet and certificate will feature an encrypted QR code. Candidates can scan and verify this code using the DigiLocker mobile app.

It is recommended for candidates to regularly check the official websites of CTET and CBSE for any updates regarding the provisional answer key.