CUET 2023: Back-to-Back Exams, Far Away Centres Trouble Candidates Ahead Of Phase 2

Applicants of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 are dealing with a significant challenge—multiple exams scheduled on the same day. Nearly 15 lakh aspirants from all across India have signed up for CUET 2023, which is being held in 272 cities for admission into various undergraduate courses. However, issues with the exam timetable have left candidates feeling overburdened.

CUET, which commenced on May 21, in multiple phases, has presented applicants with a demanding timetable, especially on specific days where up to seven subjects have been scheduled into a single day. Because of this tight timetable and the requirement to take examinations from 7 am to 9 pm, students are under tremendous stress. Candidates’ frustration has also been increased by the delays in the delivery of city slips and admit cards.

At first, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which oversees CUET, committed to delivering city slips by April 30. However, only first-phase candidates, who had to appear for examinations between May 21 and May 24, received these slips, which were ultimately delivered on May 14. Students have found this to be a big challenge since they require plenty of time to organize their travels, especially during the busiest summer vacation period.

A candidate from Jammu & Kashmir took to Twitter to express her frustration by posing a question to authorities saying, “Why do I have to travel “628.5 km” (Kashmir to Patiala) just so that I can get admission in my state university which is only 53km away from my place?????? And how can a poor person afford all this.”

Why do I have to travel "628.5 km" (kashmir to patiala)just so that I can get admission in my state university which is only 53km away from my place?????? And how can a poor person afford all this .@DG_NTA #CUETUG #cuet

Another candidate complained about being allotted a centre 500 km away from his location. Students also claim that the dates of CUET 2023 clash with ICSI.

The issues faced by candidates in the first phase of the CUET-UG exams were acknowledged by M. Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission. He confirmed that about 12 out of 450 exam centres, or around 2 per cent of the centres, faced delayed exam commencement as a result of things like power outages, the necessity for staggered entry, and student tardiness. These delays, therefore, caused more scheduling issues and congestion.

Students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at central universities, state universities, and specific private institutions are required to take CUET UG 2023. A total of 2,65,248 students took part in the first phase of the exam, which was held at 458 centres. CUET 2023 is scheduled to conclude in the first week of June.