CUET 2023: List Of Universities, How To Apply And Other Details

In the academic session 2023-24, admission to many UG programs in all Central universities is going to be conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023). CUET will provide a common platform to all the candidates appearing for entrance examinations to get admission to undergraduate programmes in various universities.

The details of participating universities in CUET are mentioned on the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in. This list contains, the names of the participating universities where admission will take place on the basis of CUET. These universities are divided into 5 categories- central universities, state, deemed, private and others.

Some of the notable participating Central universities are:

Aligarh Muslim University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Banaras Hindu University

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jawaharlal Nehru University

University of Allahabad

University of Delhi

Hyderabad University

Visva-Bharati University

Some of the state universities are as follows:

Mizoram University

University of Manipur

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

University Of Jammu

Assam University

Some deemed universities are:

Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women

Gujarat Vidyapith

Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth

Shobhit University

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

Some private participating universities are:

Amity University

Apeejay Stya University

Apex University

Chanakya University

Galgotias University

You can find details of the list of Central Universities, State Universities, Deemed Universities, Private Universities, and other universities, by visiting cuet.samarth.ac.in

Let us tell you that the Common University Entrance Test is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) to give admissions to students in 45 well-reputed Central Universities in India in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Along with the Central universities, several other states and deemed universities have also joined the examination. Every year, the application form is released in the month of April, and the exams are conducted between May-June. Interested candidates can fill out their application forms and take their respective exams. The students are admitted to these universities on the basis of their scores secured in CUET.