CUET Candidates Urge LG to Facilitate CUET Exam Centres in J&K Instead of Punjab
1-MIN READ

CUET Candidates Urge LG to Facilitate CUET Exam Centres in J&K Instead of Punjab

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 17:12 IST

Jammu, India

Scores of candidates from Ramban area have received admit cards showing their exam centre in Punjab’s Jalandhar, about 300 kms away (Representative image)

Sinha had on Friday raised the issue of lack of CUET examination centres in Jammu and Kashmir with the Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following which the test was postponed for the local candidates

Candidates appearing for the CUET-UG from Ramban district on Monday sought Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s intervention in allocation of exam centres close to the Union Territory and not in Punjab.

Scores of candidates from Ramban area have received admit cards showing their exam centre in Punjab’s Jalandhar, about 300 kms away.

    ”Many candidates from Ramban district have received admit cards with exam centres in Jalandhar or some other city outside Kashmir,” a candidate said.

    Several candidates have said they are too hard up financially to travel outside the Union Territory and appealed to the LG and the exam authorities to change the exam venue to somewhere near their place.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
