CUET PG 2023: 6 New Universities To Conduct Admission Through Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed the addition of six more universities that have opted for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 exam for admissions. The new institutions that have joined the CUET PG 2023 exam are — Amity University Jharkhand, Ranchi; Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Rama University, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, The ICFAI University Tripura; and Jamshedpur Women’s University.

Additionally, there are three other universities that have made some amendments. The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has changed the test paper code; Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute - Belur Main Campus in Kolkata has altered the test paper code, and eligibility criteria as well as removed a certain course. While Sikkim University has added a course.

On April 12, as many as 12 more universities joined the CUET PG 2023 for postgraduate admission. As per data released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief M Jagadesh Kumar - a total of 177 universities are participating in the CUET PG 2023.

Out of these, 40 are state universities, 38 are central universities, 10 are government institutions and 89 are from the ‘others’ category including deemed and private varsities.

NTA is set to conclude the registration for CUET PG 2023 exam on May 5. Candidates can apply for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate exam by visiting the official website at uet.nta.nic.in. According to the UGC chief, the decision to extend the registration process was taken up after numerous universities joined the CUET PG exam post the application process commenced.

CUET PG 2023 Exam: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the CUET PG 2023 registration link on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the details and login.

Step 4: Fill up the application form, make the required payment and submit the form.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the CUET PG 2023 form for further need.

The deadline for payment of the CUET PG 2023 fee is also May 5 up to 11:50 PM. The application correction process will begin on May 6 and will end on May 8. The CUET PG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 5 to June 12.

