CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Review In Progress, Result Date To Be Announced Soon: UGC Chairman

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the answer key challenge period for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023). Candidates had till July 16 to file a challenge against the NTA’s CUET PG answer key after it was made public on July 13 by the NTA on the exam’s official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, stated in the most recent update that the CUET PG 2023 result date would be released shortly and that the final answer key will be prepared in a few days after the review of the objections.

The UGC chairman tweeted about the upcoming stages of the CUET PG, saying, “Key challenge period came to an end yesterday night. NTA subject experts will now review the key challenges which will take a few days. After this, NTA will finalise the keys. As this process progresses, we shall update you on the possible result announcement date.”

CUET-PG: Key challenge period came to an end yesterday night. NTA subject experts will now review the key challenges which will take a few days. After this, NTA will finalize the keys. As this process progresses, we shall update you on the possible result announcement date. pic.twitter.com/raANTgaRpn— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 17, 2023

After analysing the objections submitted, the NTA will release the CUET PG results 2023 based on the final answer key determined by the subject matter experts. No disputes with regard to the answer keys will be taken into consideration once the CUET PG 2023 result and scorecard are made available.

Initially, the CUET PG results 2023 were expected to be released in mid-July, and many students have taken to Twitter to voice their reservations and queries, urging NTA to provide the results as soon as possible. Since some state government institutions have already started their admissions procedure for postgraduate programmes, the matter of the CUET PG 2023 result delay has gotten more pressing.

The CUET PG 2023 was administered between June 5 to June 17 and then again for the remaining applicants from June 22 to June 30. About 245 cities both domestically and internationally offered the CUET PG 2023. This year, more than 8.33 lakh candidates took the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who pass the CUET PG 2023 will be able to apply for admission to 180 higher education institutions, including Central, state, and private universities, that have consented to employ CUET-PG to regulate their postgraduate admissions.