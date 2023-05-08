CUET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today At cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 application correction window today, May 8. Candidates who have already submitted their CUET PG 2023 applications and need to make changes to the information they have provided can do so on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

The primary information that can be modified in the CUET PG application form includes the candidate’s and parent’s name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD, and university preference.

In addition, candidates can select extra Test Paper Codes, Courses (Programmes), Universities, Institutions, Autonomous Colleges, or Organisations if their Application Form was previously submitted successfully. Candidates who have already selected their courses may alter the Test Paper Codes they originally selected. However, if more subjects (tests) are selected, the candidate will be required to pay additional fees. Candidates need to be mindful that the fully paid application fees are not refundable.

The CUET PG 2023 assessment is scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 12 and it will be administered in two shifts. Shifts 1 and 2 will run from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, respectively. The dates for getting the City Intimation Slip, Admit Card, and result announcement will be made available on the CUET (PG) portal in the coming weeks.

CUET PG 2023 Application Form: How to make corrections

Step 1: Visit cuet.nta.nic.in to navigate to CUET PG’s official webpage and click on the ‘Sign In’ tab.

Step 2: Fill out your login details, such as your application number and password.

Step 3: The CUET PG 2023 application form will show up on your screen.

Step 4: Make all necessary changes in the relevant fields, then click the submit button.

Step 5: Save the changes made to the application form and take a printout of the same.

The Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate), usually referred to as CUET PG, is a nationwide entrance exam for admission to over 40 Central as well as other participating universities and is administered by the NTA.

