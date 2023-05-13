CUET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today on cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 application correction window today, May 13. Candidates who have applied for CUET PG 2023 exam can edit their application form on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

The primary information that can be modified in the CUET PG application form includes the candidate’s and parent’s name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD, and university preference. CUET PG 2023 will be conducted from June 5 to June 12, 2023.

In addition, candidates can select extra Test Paper Codes, Courses (Programmes), Universities, Institutions, Autonomous Colleges, or Organisations if their Application Form was previously submitted successfully. Candidates who have already selected their courses may alter the Test Paper Codes they originally selected. However, if more subjects (tests) are selected, the candidate will be required to pay additional fees.

NTA had reopened CUET PG 2023 registration window till May 11. Earlier, the registrations for the exam closed on May 5. “The dates for downloading City Intimation Slip, Admit Card, and declaration of Result will be displayed on CUET (PG) portal at the appropriate time,” NTA had said in an official notice.

CUET PG 2023: How to Edit Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Correction Window for CUET(PG) 2023

Step 3: Correction Window for CUET(PG) 2023"

Step 4: Enter the required details and log in to the account.

Step 5: Make changes to the applictaion

Step 6: Once done, click on submit.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

top videos

The official notification read “The correction window will be opened once again only for applicants who have applied now and who have not used the option of editing their application form in the correction window period from 06 May 2023 to 08 May 2023”

The Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate), usually referred to as CUET PG, is a nationwide entrance exam for admission to over 40 Central as well as other participating universities and is administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA).