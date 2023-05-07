CUET PG 2023: Application Form Correction Window Opens At cuet.nta.nic.in

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2023 correction window has been officially opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as of today, May 6. The CUET PG application form 2023 can be modified at cuet.nta.nic.in by candidates who have already submitted it.

According to the NTA‘s recently updated schedule, the correction window will be open from May 6 to May 8. The deadline to register for the CUET PG 2023 exam was previously extended to 9:50 PM on May 5. The deadline for paying the CUET PG application fees is also today.

The CUET PG 2023 test is slated to take place from June 5 to June 12. There will be two shifts for the exam. Shift 1 will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while shift 2 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The CUET (PG) portal will provide the dates for downloading the City Intimation Slip, Admit Card, and result declaration in due course of time.

CUET PG 2023: Steps to make corrections in the application form

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET PG – cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the CUET homepage, log in to the application correction portal with your required credentials.

Step 3: Once logged in, make all necessary changes to the CUET application form.

Step 4: Submit the corrected application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates are also allowed to select additional Test Paper Codes, Courses (Programmes), Universities, Institutions, Autonomous Colleges, or Organisations if their Application Form has already been submitted successfully. Candidates who have already chosen their courses can change the Test Paper Codes they originally picked. However, the candidate will be responsible for paying an additional price (if necessary) for choosing more subjects (tests). Candidates should be aware that fees paid in full are not refundable.

The NTA administers the Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate), also known as CUET PG, which is a national entrance exam for admission to more than 40 Central and other participating universities. The CUET PG is held once a year in 554 Indian cities and 13 foreign cities.

