CUET PG 2023 Application Process Ends Today at cuet.nta.nic.in, How to Apply

The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate ends its application process today. The decision comes after the National Testing Agency extended the deadline for registration. Candidates who haven’t registered yet are requested to complete the application process as soon as possible. Candidates can fill the examination form from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The correct window for the registered applicant will be open on May 6 and end on May 8, 2023. NTA is conducting CUET- PG 2023 examination on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. The CUET PG examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

CUET PG 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Visit the CUET official page at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Fill in personal details to register and log in.

Step 3: On the new window, fill up the CUET PG 2023 form.

Step 4: Upload all the documents such as photographs, signatures, certificates, etc.

Step 5: Then pay the examination fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the application form for future use.

A candidate is allowed to submit one CUET PG application. Multiple applications being submitted will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means) and strict action will be taken against the offender. The fee, once paid, won’t be recoverable in certain circumstances. Soon, the official dates and times for downloading the admit cards and announcing the CUET PG results will be made available on the portal.

Additionally, after choosing additional exams, courses, institutions, autonomous colleges, universities, or organisations, a candidate may choose additional subjects from the list. However, candidates will incur an additional fee (if applicable) for choosing more subjects. This year six more universities have applied for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 exam for admissions. The new institutions that have joined the CUET PG 2023 exam are — Amity University Jharkhand, Ranchi; Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Rama University, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, The ICFAI University Tripura; and Jamshedpur Women’s University.

