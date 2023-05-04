CUET PG 2023 Application Process to End Tomorrow, How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window for CUET PG 2023 registrations tomorrow, May 5. Students who are still interested and eligible can apply for the entrance examinations on their official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have already finished filling out the CUET postgraduate application form 2023 may choose additional exam paper codes, courses (programmes), and universities.

For those who need to make corrections to their application form, the NTA will open the CUET PG 2023 application form correction window between May 6 and May 8. It is recommended that candidates review their applications carefully and make any necessary corrections within this time period.

The entrance exam for PG courses will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. Two shifts will be utilised for conducting the exam, the first from 10 AM to 12 noon and the second from 3 PM to 5 PM. The exam will last two hours, or 120 minutes. It is important for candidates to be well-prepared for the exam by referring to the official syllabus, previous year papers, and other study materials.

CUET PG 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit cuet.nta.nic.in, the CUET website’s official webpage.

Step 2: Select the ‘CUET PG 2023 registration’ link.

Step 3: Fill in your basic details such as name, email ID, mobile number, and date of birth to generate login credentials.

Step 4: Login to your account using the credentials and complete the application form by providing all the necessary details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, such as a photograph, signature, and category certificate (if applicable).

Step 6: Pay the application fee online through credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI.

Step 7: Once the payment is successful, download the confirmation page and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

CUET PG 2023: Exam Pattern

CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted online in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format, and the exam duration will be 120 minutes (2 hours). The question paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering various topics related to the PG courses. Candidates will receive four marks (+4) for each correct answer, while one mark (-1) will be deducted for each incorrect response. It is important to note that unanswered questions will not attract any negative marking. The exam pattern has been designed to test the candidate’s knowledge, comprehension, and application skills, and candidates must prepare accordingly to score well in the exam.

