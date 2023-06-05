CUET PG 2023 Begins Today, Check Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun administering the Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2023, starting today. The CUET PG 2023 will be held in three shifts from June 5 to June 12. The first shift is scheduled to take place from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second from 12 PM to 2 PM, and the third from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Candidates are recommended to only bring their admit card, a simple transparent ballpoint pen, an extra photograph (the same as provided on the application form), a valid photo id (original), a PWD certificate given by an authorised medical officer (if applicable), and a transparent water bottle. Candidates who have not yet got their admit cards can download them at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023: Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme

The CUET PG 2023 will be administered online in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will be for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). The exam paper will be divided into two portions of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering various PG course concepts. The first portion will consist of 25 questions on language comprehension and verbal skills, and the second section will consist of 75 questions about domain-specific knowledge evaluation of the candidate’s chosen topic.

top videos

For every right response, candidates get four marks (+4), while each wrong response will result in the deduction of one mark (-1). It is essential to understand that questions that remain unanswered will not receive any negative marking. The exam format was created to assess candidates’ knowledge, understanding, and application abilities, and candidates must prepare appropriately in order to perform well on the exam.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced that the CUET PG 2023 for 60 courses have been rescheduled for a different day and time. NTA has also made public the list of courses for which the exam will be conducted at a later date and time.