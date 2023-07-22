CUET PG 2023: Check Course-Wise Probable Cut Off For DU Colleges At cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET PG 2023 result on its official website at cuet.nta.nic.in on July 20. With the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate 2023 result, participating colleges across the country will begin accepting applications for PG admission for the academic session 2023-24.
The exam conducting body does not have any role in the preparation of the CUET PG merit list as well as the qualifying marks. It is to be noted that the participating colleges and universities will set their own merit list and cut-off scores.
According to reports, the cut-off marks for the postgraduate programmes will be released soon by the institutions. They will also release the cut-off for each course. The cut-off scores will be issued based on the average marks, seats available overall performance of the students, as well as cut-off from previous years. Meanwhile, the main factors that are taken into consideration when declaring the CUET PF cut-off for different institutions are:
- Category of the student.
- Difficulty level of the exam.
- Total number of students who appeared for the test.
- Total number of seats available in the institution.
- and performance of the candidate in the CUET exam.
Candidates seeking admission to Delhi University can check the expected course-wise cut-off below:
CUET PG 2023: Cut-off for Delhi University
MA English
General: 200-220
OBC: 160-200
SC: 150-180
ST: 150-175
EWS: 160-180
MA Philosophy
General: 110-130
OBC: 50-60
SC: 50-60
ST: 30-50
EWS: 100-120
MA Urdu
General: 80-100
OBC: 40-50
SC: 60-70
ST: 40-50
EWS: 70-90
MA Economics
General: 100-130
OBC: 70-90
SC: 50-80
ST: 40-70
EWS: 100-120
MA Hindi
General: 200-230
OBC: 150-170
SC: 200-220
ST: 80-100
EWS: 130-150
MA Sanskrit
General: 80-100
OBC: 60-70
SC: 50-60
ST: 50-60
EWS: 70-90
MA History
General: 140-160
OBC: 120-140
SC: 100-120
ST: 100-120
EWS: 70-90
MA Sociology
General: 135-150
OBC: 110-120
SC: 95-105
ST: 105-110
EWS: 125-130
M. Com
General: 185-200
OBC: 150-160
SC: 140-150
ST: 95-110
EWS: 155-170
MSc Biochemistry
General: 260-280
OBC: 250-260
SC: 200-220
ST: 180-200
EWS: 200-220
MSc Botany
General: 160-170
OBC: 130-140
SC: 100-110
ST: 95-100
EWS: 170-180
MSc Zoology
General: 220-230
OBC: 185-200
SC: 160-170
ST: 190-200
EWS: 180-200
MSc Chemistry
General: 220-240
OBC: 190-200
SC: 140-150
ST: 100-120
EWS: 200-220
MSc Microbiology
General: 190-200
OBC: 170-180
SC: 140-150
ST: 100-110
EWS: 170-190