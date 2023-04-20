CUET PG 2023 Dates Released, Exam From June 5

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar announced the dates for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 today. The Common University Entrance Test will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. In his tweet, Kumar advised all students to regularly visit the NTA website(s) at nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding the exam.

Days ago, the National Testing Agency had postponed the online application deadline for CUET PG 2023 till May 5 at 9:50 PM, but candidates will have time till 11:50 PM on the same day to make the essential payment. Following this, candidates will be able to make changes or edit their application forms from May 6 to May 8.

Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) https://t.co/cUvZGrXKqR, https://t.co/4c6NJhd9cH for the latest updates regarding the examination.@DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/tb8bOeacGd— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 20, 2023

CUET PG 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the “Registration for CUET(PG)-2023” link.

Step 3: Then register and login to apply for the CUET PG exam.

Step 4: Fill up the form as asked, pay the required fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the conformation page for future reference.

If a student wishes to add more subjects from the list, they are permitted to do so only after selecting additional examinations, institutions, autonomous colleges, courses, universities, or organisations. It is to be noted that by selecting more subjects from the list, students will have to pay an additional charge (if applicable).

The CUET PG 2023 registration link has been active since March 20. This year, a total of 177 universities/colleges are participating in the CUET PG exam. As per the data shared by the UGC chairperson, there are about 89 deemed and private universities, 40 state universities, 38 central universities, and 10 government institutions who are participating.

Read all the Latest Education News here