CUET PG 2023: NTA Announces Rescheduling of Exam for 60 Courses, Check Full List

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 16:43 IST

New Delhi, India

The list of courses for which the test will be administered at another date and time has also been made public by NTA (Representative Image)

The NTA gave out hall tickets to candidates taking the CUET PG 2023 between June 5 and June 12. The CBT format has been divided into three shifts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified that the Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2023 test for 60 courses would be rescheduled for an alternate day and time. The list of courses for which the test will be administered at another date and time has also been made public by NTA. Three shifts of the CUET PG 2023 will take place from June 5 to June 12.

NTA further stated that the CUET PG admit card 2023 would be issued in “subsequent phases" to applicants who are still waiting for their hall tickets. NTA recommends candidates check the official websites nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for the most recent details about the CUET PG 2023.

According to an official release from NTA, candidates who are having trouble downloading their admit cards for the CUET PG 2023 examination may contact the NTA Help Desk at (011) 40759000 or (011) 69227700 or by email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

The NTA has handed out hall tickets for applicants taking the CUET PG 2023. The computer-based test (CBT) medium has been divided up into three shifts. Shift 1 will run from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, shift 2 from 12 noon to 2 PM, and shift 3 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

    CUET PG 2023: List of courses rescheduled

    1. English
    2. Mathematics
    3. B.Ed. Languages
    4. Political Science
    5. Zoology
    6. Biochemistry
    7. Public Health
    8. Commerce
    9. Life Science
    10. Chemistry
    11. Economics
    12. Statistics
    13. Medical Laboratory Technology
    14. General
    15. Kokborok
    16. History
    17. Yoga
    18. Odia
    19. Computer science and Information Tech.
    20. French
    21. B.Ed.
    22. Dance
    23. Civil Structural and Transport Engg.
    24. Bengali
    25. Painting
    26. Tamil
    27. Music Percussion
    28. Physical Education
    29. Jyotish Falit
    30. MPT
    31. Hindu Studies
    32. Nanoelectronics/ Material Science
    33. Water Engg.
    34. Nano Science
    35. Sports Physiology
    36. Vayakarn and Sabdabodha System
    37. Disaster Studies
    38. Sahitya Alankara Varga
    39. Rabindra Sangit
    40. Japanese
    41. Plastic Arts
    42. Vedanta Sarvdarshan etc.
    43. Dairy Technology
    44. Prayojanmoolak Hindi
    45. Hispanic
    46. Krishna Yajurveda
    47. Urdu Journalism
    48. Punjabi
    49. Applied Arts
    50. Indo- Tibetan
    51. Pashto
    52. Persian
    53. Sahitya ( BHU)
    54. Pottery and Ceramics
    55. Chemical, Thermal and Polymer Engg.
    56. Dharma Vijnan
    57. Kashmiri
    58. Phalita and Siddantha Jyotish
    59. Rigveda
    60. Samveda

