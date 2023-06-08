CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » CUET PG 2023: NTA Releases Admit Cards For June 9-11 Exams At cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET PG 2023: NTA Releases Admit Cards For June 9-11 Exams At cuet.nta.nic.in

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 14:28 IST

New Delhi, India

The CUET PG 2023 commenced on June 5 and is scheduled to conclude on June 11 (Representative Image)

Candidates must carefully review the personal information listed on the admit cards for the CUET PG 2023 after downloading from cuet.nta.nic.in

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 admit cards were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 7. The CUET PG 2023 for those whose admit cards have now been released is scheduled to take place from June 9 to June 11. The admit cards for the 1.68 lakh applicants are now accessible on the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must carefully review the personal information listed on the admit cards for the CUET PG 2023 after downloading them. Exam dates, timings, and other information are also listed on the admission card, which candidates should follow.

The NTA has reiterated its previous clarification that candidates who have already received their admit cards for the CUET (PG) - 2023 examinations scheduled for June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 in the relevant subjects are required to appear in the examinations according to the subject(s), date, shift, time, and address of the examination Centre as specified in their respective admit cards.

CUET PG 2023 Admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in, the CUET PG official website.

Step 2: Click the link to the CUET PG 2023 admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and press “Submit."

Step 4: The screen will show your CUET PG 2023 admit card.

Step 5: Review the admit card and download the file.

Step 6: Take a printout of the CUET PG admit card for future reference.

The CUET PG 2023 commenced on June 5 and is scheduled to conclude on June 11. This year, the computer-based CUET is administered in both Hindi and English. The exam is being administered in multiple shifts, with each session lasting two hours. The first shift runs from 8:30 until 10:30 in the morning, the second from 12:00 until 2:00 in the afternoon, and the third from 3:30 until 5:30 in the evening.

180 institutions of higher learning, including Central, state, and private universities, have signed up to utilise CUET-PG to administer their postgraduate admissions. For undergraduate admission, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has mandated that all central institutions employ CUET, however, for postgraduate admissions, it has been left as an option.

