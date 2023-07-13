CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key To Be Released This Week? Here's What We Know So Far

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 tentative answer key is anticipated to be published this week by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once issued, the CUET PG 2023 answer key and response sheet will be made available on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections after the release of the CUET PG tentative answer key. A non-refundable processing charge of Rs 200 per question must be paid by those candidates who intend on submitting objections.

An official confirmation is still pending, however, reports indicate that the CUET PG answer key will likely be made available by July 15. After evaluating the submitted objections, the National Testing Agency will announce the CUET PG 2023 result based on the final answer key established by the subject matter experts. It should be noted that no queries about the answer keys will be dealt with following the release of the CUET PG 2023 final answer key.

CUET PG Provisional Answer Key 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in, the official NTA website to get the CUET PG answer key 2023.

Step 2: Once the CUET PG 2023 answer key link is released on the webpage, click on it.

Step 3: Fill out your CUET PG 2023 registration number, date of birth, and password in the login window.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit" button after providing all the required information

Step 5: The CUET PG answer key will be shown as a PDF file on the screen.

Step 6: Review and download the CUET PG answer key 2023 for future records.

The CUET PG was conducted in two phases this year, the first time from June 5 to June 17 and the second time from June 22 to June 30 for the remaining applicants. About 245 locations across the nation and internationally hosted the test for more than 8.33 lakh candidates who took the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The CUET-PG has been utilised by 180 institutions, including Central, state, and private colleges and universities to administer their postgraduate admission test.