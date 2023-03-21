CUET PG 2023 Registration Begins on cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Steps to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the online application process for the Central University Entrance Test for Post Graduate (CUET PG) programmes. Interested and eligible students can apply on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for CUET PG 2023 is till April 19 up to 5 pm.

The announcement of the CUET PG 2023 registration process was made by University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar via his official Twitter handle. “Candidates may apply online at cuet.nta.nic.in starting tonight during the period from 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI," Kumar tweeted.

Once the registration process closes, candidates will be able to make the changes or edit their application forms from April 20 to April 23. The CUET PG examination date and time are yet to be announced but will be held for a duration of two hours (120 minutes).

CUET PG 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the main page, go to the ‘Candidate Activity’ section.

Step 3: Then, click on the CUET PG 2023 registration link.

Step 4: On the new window, candidates need to register themselves first and then fill up the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the documents and pay the application fee as required.

Step 6: Finally, submit and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the CUET PG application form for future reference.

“CUET-PG will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country," added Kumar.

