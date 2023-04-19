CUET PG 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 5, How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to register for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. The decision to extend the deadline was recently confirmed by University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar. As per the latest update, the revised deadline to apply for the postgraduate entrance exam is on May 5 until 9.50 PM.

CUET PG 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to June 10 for enrollment to postgraduate courses at central, state, deemed, and private universities across India. Candidates can apply for the CUET PG 2023 through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

“Many new universities / institutions / autonomous colleges / organisations have also joined CUET (PG) – 2023. In order to ensure that more options are available to the applicants for choosing courses / programmes of various newly added universities / institutions / autonomous colleges / organisations from all over the Country, it has been decided to extend the online Application Form for the CUET (PG) – 2023,” M Jagadesh Kumar said, as per The Indian Express report.

The last date for online payment of the examination fee is also May 5, but students will have time to make the essential payment till 11:50 PM. Once the registration process closes, the correction window will open on May 6 and will conclude on May 8. Candidates who have already submitted their CUET PG 2023 forms can make changes to the subjects they selected earlier.

Additionally, if a candidate wants to add more subjects from the list, they are allowed to do so after selecting additional examinations, courses, institutions, autonomous colleges, universities, or organisations. But by selecting more subjects, candidates will have to pay an additional cost (if applicable).

CUET PG 2023: How to Register

STEP 1: Visit the CUET official page at cuet.nta.nic.in

STEP 2: Fill in personal details to register and log in.

STEP 3: On the new window, fill up the CUET PG 2023 form.

STEP 4: Upload all the documents such as photographs, signatures, certificates, etc.

STEP 5: Then pay the examination fee and submit the form.

STEP 6: Save and download the confirmation page.

STEP 7: Keep a printout of the application form for future use.

Candidates are allowed to fill out only one CUET PG application. Those who are found to have submitted more than one application will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means) and strict action will be taken against them. In such cases, the fee once paid will not be refundable. The official schedule or dates for downloading the admit cards and declaration of CUET PG results will be released on the portal soon.

