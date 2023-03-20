CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :GATE 2023UGC NET December 2022BSEB Bihar BoardTANCET 2023UP Board Exam
Home » education-career » CUET PG 2023 Registration to Begin Tonight, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Shares Details
1-MIN READ

CUET PG 2023 Registration to Begin Tonight, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Shares Details

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 18:16 IST

New Delhi, India

The last date for registration is April 19, 2023 (Representative Image)

The last date for registration is April 19, 2023 (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency will today begin the online registration process at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday announced the registration details for the CUET-PG exam 2023. Kumar took to Twitter to declare that National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common Univeristy Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for admission into postgraduate programmes in central and other participating universities, institutions, organizations or autonomous Colleges.

According to UGC Chairman Kumar, registration for the CUET PG 2023 exam will commence tonight. The last date for registration is April 19, 2023, up to 5 PM. Candidates applying for the CUET PG will have time till April 19, 2023 up to 11:50 PM to pay the application fee.

As per the tweet of M Jagadesh Kumar, the admit card release date along with the exam schedule including the duration will be announced later on the official website.

RELATED NEWS

‘CUET-PG will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country,’ UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced.

Kumar further informed that the details regarding the CUET-PG exam including eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc, will be posted on the official website of NTA tonight.

" Candidates may apply online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in starting tonight during the period from 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking or UPI, " he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
Tags:
  1. college admissions
  2. CUET
  3. Education News
  4. M Jagadesh Kumar
  5. UGC
first published:March 20, 2023, 18:16 IST
last updated:March 20, 2023, 18:16 IST
Read More