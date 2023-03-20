CUET PG 2023 Registration to Begin Tonight, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Shares Details

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday announced the registration details for the CUET-PG exam 2023. Kumar took to Twitter to declare that National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common Univeristy Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for admission into postgraduate programmes in central and other participating universities, institutions, organizations or autonomous Colleges.

Announcement on CUET-PG:NTA will conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 20, 2023

According to UGC Chairman Kumar, registration for the CUET PG 2023 exam will commence tonight. The last date for registration is April 19, 2023, up to 5 PM. Candidates applying for the CUET PG will have time till April 19, 2023 up to 11:50 PM to pay the application fee.

As per the tweet of M Jagadesh Kumar, the admit card release date along with the exam schedule including the duration will be announced later on the official website.

‘CUET-PG will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country,’ UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced.

Candidates may apply online at https://t.co/HFg2hA0YAO starting tonight during the period from 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI. pic.twitter.com/5ZUNR6z7Sh— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 20, 2023

Kumar further informed that the details regarding the CUET-PG exam including eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc, will be posted on the official website of NTA tonight.

" Candidates may apply online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in starting tonight during the period from 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking or UPI, " he wrote on his Twitter handle.

