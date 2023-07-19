CUET PG Final Answer Key 2023 Released at cuet.nta.nic.in, How to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023). Candidates who participated in the CUET PG 2023 can now access and download the final answer key from the official NTA website at cuet.nta.nic.in. This release provides candidates with clarity and transparency regarding their exam performance and helps them evaluate their results. In total, 562 questions have been dropped across all papers in the examination.

The CUET PG exams for various courses took place from June 5 to 17. For candidates who were not able to appear for this duration, NTA re-scheduled the exam between June 22 and 30.

CUET PG final answer key 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in, the official website of NTA CUET PG.

Step 2: Choose the ‘CUET PG final answer key’ option available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new PDF of the CUET PG final answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Review the answer key and if required, download the PDF.

CUET PG 2023: How to calculate scores based on the answer key?

Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG can now calculate their probable scores based on the options provided in the final answer key. The marking scheme includes four marks for each correct response and a deduction of one mark for each incorrect answer. Unanswered or unattempted responses will not be awarded any marks. With this information, candidates can assess their performance and estimate their scores.

According to the marking scheme, if a question is excluded due to technical errors, all candidates, regardless of whether they attempted the question or not, will be awarded full marks for that particular question.

CUET PG 2023: Result Date and Time

The NTA is likely to release the results by this week. According to UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, the result date will be announced soon. He tweeted, “As this process progresses, we shall update you on the possible result announcement date.” After the CUET PG results are declared, the counselling process for PG admissions will commence, wherein qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling rounds to secure their desired postgraduate courses and institutions.