CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: When and Where to Check Online Marksheets?

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023). The results are expected to be released soon. Candidates who participated in the entrance exam will be able to access and download the results from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in, once declared. The CUET PG for various courses took place from June 5 to 17. For candidates who were not able to appear for this duration, NTA re-scheduled the exam between June 22 and 30. In total, 562 questions have been dropped across all papers from the final answer key.