CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: When and Where to Check Online Marksheets?

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 13:51 IST
New Delhi, India
CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023). The results are expected to be released soon. Candidates who participated in the entrance exam will be able to access and download the results from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in, once declared. The CUET PG for various courses took place from June 5 to 17. For candidates who were not able to appear for this duration, NTA re-scheduled the exam between June 22 and 30. In total, 562 questions have been dropped across all papers from the final answer key.
Candidates who pass the CUET PG 2023 will be able to apply for admission to 180 higher education institutions, including Central, state, and private universities, that have consented to employ CUET-PG to regulate their postgraduate admissions.
The CUET PG 2023 was administered between June 5 to 17 and then again for the remaining applicants from June 22 to 30. About 245 cities both domestically and internationally offered the CUET PG 2023. This year, more than 8.33 lakh candidates took the exam in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.
Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2023 can now calculate their probable scores based on the options provided in the final answer key. The marking scheme includes 4 marks for each correct response and a deduction of 1 mark for each incorrect answer
Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Choose the ‘CUET PG final answer key’ link on the homepage.
Step 3: A new PDF of the CUET PG final answer key will appear.
Step 4: Save and download.
UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar had earlier said that NTA will update students on the possible result announcement date.
CUET-PG: Key challenge period came to an end yesterday night. NTA subject experts will now review the key challenges which will take a few days. After this, NTA will finalize the keys. As this process progresses, we shall update you on the possible result announcement date. pic.twitter.com/raANTgaRpn
— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 17, 2023
