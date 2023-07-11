CHANGE LANGUAGE
CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Result This Week At cuet.samarth.ac.in ? Know Here

Live now

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Result This Week At cuet.samarth.ac.in ? Know Here

There is no official confirmation from NTA for results but media reports claim that CUET UG 2023 Results can be declared this week at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 14:57 IST

New Delhi, India

CUET UG Result 2023 on News18
To access the CUET UG 2023 results, candidates must visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and keep track on the portal as well (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency has concluded the process to take examination in phases and also published the provisional answer key. With this students are awaiting results for CUET UG 2023 to know whether they will land into their dream college. There is no official confirmation from NTA on the declaration of the results but media reports claim that CUET UG 2023 Results can be declared this week at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

This year 14.9 lakh students registered to appear for CUET UG 2023 entrance exam. Candidates will be able to check their results using their application number and date of birth. To access the results, candidates must visit the official

Jul 11, 2023 14:57 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Registered candidates

Comparing the trends from last year, there was a rise of 41% in the number of students who registered for CUET UG 2023.

Jul 11, 2023 14:55 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results

Some media reports claims that CUET UG 2023 results can declare tomorrow

Jul 11, 2023 14:44 IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: FAQ

-Through which website a student can check CUET UG 2023 results? cuet.samarth.ac.in

-When will the CUET UG 2023 Results declared? There is no official confirmation however media reports suggest it may release this week

-How many students appeared for the examination? Around 14.9 lakh students signed up to take the CUET UG 2023

-When was CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer key released? July 1

website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and keep track on the portal as well.

