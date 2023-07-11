CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Result This Week At cuet.samarth.ac.in ? Know Here

The National Testing Agency has concluded the process to take examination in phases and also published the provisional answer key. With this students are awaiting results for CUET UG 2023 to know whether they will land into their dream college. There is no official confirmation from NTA on the declaration of the results but media reports claim that CUET UG 2023 Results can be declared this week at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

This year 14.9 lakh students registered to appear for CUET UG 2023 entrance exam. Candidates will be able to check their results using their application number and date of birth. To access the results, candidates must visit the official