CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Result This Week At cuet.samarth.ac.in ? Know Here

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 14:57 IST
New Delhi, India
The National Testing Agency has concluded the process to take examination in phases and also published the provisional answer key. With this students are awaiting results for CUET UG 2023 to know whether they will land into their dream college. There is no official confirmation from NTA on the declaration of the results but media reports claim that CUET UG 2023 Results can be declared this week at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
This year 14.9 lakh students registered to appear for CUET UG 2023 entrance exam. Candidates will be able to check their results using their application number and date of birth. To access the results, candidates must visit the official
Comparing the trends from last year, there was a rise of 41% in the number of students who registered for CUET UG 2023.
Some media reports claims that CUET UG 2023 results can declare tomorrow
-Through which website a student can check CUET UG 2023 results? cuet.samarth.ac.in
-When will the CUET UG 2023 Results declared? There is no official confirmation however media reports suggest it may release this week
-How many students appeared for the examination? Around 14.9 lakh students signed up to take the CUET UG 2023
-When was CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer key released? July 1