CUET UG 2023 Admit Card for June 19, 20 Exam Out at cuet.samarth.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 19 and 20, 2023 exam dates. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) can download the admit card through the official site of CUET UG. The CUET admit card for about 27,321 candidates is hosted on cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

Aspirants can download their admit card using the application number and date of birth. The candidates scheduled for 19 and 20 June 2023 will appear for the subjects mentioned in their CUET UG 2023 Admit Card.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The official notice reads, “Admit Cards and City Intimation Slip for CUET (UG) - 2023 for the candidates scheduled on 21 to 31 May 2023 and 18 June 2023 have already been released for about 27 lac candidates. The candidates scheduled to appear on 19 June and 20 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website cuet.samarth.ac.in w.e.f. 17 June 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin."

Candidates must carry a hard copy of the CUET admit card and a valid photo ID proof on the exam day as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. As per the official notification, the testing agency has already issued the CUET UG admit card 2023 for more than 27 lakh candidates so far. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET UG.