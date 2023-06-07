CUET UG 2023 Admit Card for June 9 to 11 Exams Released on cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Tests- CUET UG 2023 to be conducted from June 9 to 11. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Admit Cards for CUET (UG) – 2023 are now being released for about 1,87,011 candidates scheduled for aforesaid examination on 9, 10, and 11 June 2023. Admit Cards for CUET (UG) – 2023 for the candidates scheduled on May 21 to May 31, 2023, and 1 to 8 June 2023 have already been released for about 25,13,335 candidates.

“The candidates scheduled to appear on 09, 10, and 11 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website cuet.samarth.ac.in w.e.f. 07 June 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” reads the notification.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Download Admit Card link

Step 3: Key in your login details and submit

Step 4: Check and download the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

The candidates are advised to carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by the same. The candidates scheduled for these dates will appear for the subjects mentioned in their admit card. City Intimation Slip/Admit Card in respect of subjects with medium opted in the application but not visible above will be displayed in due course.

There are some cities where the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) 2023 examination may be extended to a few more days beyond June 11, 2023. So, the City Intimation Slip/Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates will also be released subsequently.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET UG 2023, they can contact 011 - 40759000/011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.