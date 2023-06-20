CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released for June 21 Exam, How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 admit cards for the June 21 exam. Students who will take the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website on cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. About 18,866 candidates are set to appear for the examination on June 21. This is the final phase of the CUET (UG) – 2023, NTA notified. The admit cards for June 22 and 23 will also be released in subsequent days, it added.

Aspirants can download their admit card using the application number and date of birth. “Admit Cards and City Intimation Slip for CUET (UG) – 2023 for the candidates scheduled on 21 to 31 May 2023 and 01 to 20 June 2023 have already been released for more than 27 lac candidates. The candidates scheduled to appear on 21 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ w.e.f. 19 June 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," reads the official notice.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates have been advised to carefully read the subject-specific instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by the same. The candidates scheduled for June 21 will appear for the subjects mentioned in their admit card. Some of the candidates who may have not received their admit card will get them in subsequent days, the notice added.

The CUET UG final answer key and result are likely to be released in the first week of July. Compared to the exam’s first edition in 2022, this year’s CUET UG has attracted more than 14 lakh applicants, which is a 41 per cent rise from last year.