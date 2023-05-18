CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Soon At cuet.samarth.ac.in, Steps To Check

The Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET) Admit Card 2023 will soon be issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per the recent announcement by the NTA, candidates will be able to access their admit cards three days prior to the scheduled examination date at cucet.nta.nic.in.

In order to gain entry to the examination hall for CUET 2023, candidates must carry their CUET Admit Card along with a valid government ID proof such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Voter’s ID Card. Failure to present these documents may result in being denied entry.

Additionally, the NTA has also released the exam city intimation slip, for students appearing for the CUET UG 2023 from May 25-28. These exam city intimation slips contain the candidates’ important information such as subject, language, and medium options, as well as the assigned date and city.

CUET Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Navigate to CUET’s official website, cucet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the “sign-in" option in the top right corner of the home page.

Step 3: A separate window will open, prompting you to enter your application number, date of birth and other credentials

Step 4: After providing the required details, click the “login" button.

Step 5: The dashboard for your account will be shown on the following page.

Step 6: You may view and download the CUET Admit Card 2023 from your dashboard.

top videos

The CUET-UG will consist of multiple-choice questions in an objective format.The question paper will be divided into three sections: language, domain subject (based on Class 12 syllabus), and a general test. The general test will cover various subjects such as general knowledge, current affairs, and quantitative reasoning. The testing agency conducts the CUET every year nationwide, using computer-based testing (CBT) mode, for admissions to Undergraduate Programs in both Central and participating Universities.

Approximately 16 lakh students have enrolled for the CUET UG Exam 2023, according to media reports. The UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, tweeted that the overall number of applicants who registered for the Common University Cum Entrance Test had risen by 41 per cent. Students should regularly check the University Grant Commission and the National Testing Agency’s official websites for updates, if any.