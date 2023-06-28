CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Date to be Announced Soon: UGC Chairman

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key date of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 soon, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced. Once it is declared, candidates can check the same on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates, who are unsatisfied with the answer key may challenge the same by paying a non-refundable fee, he added.

For CUET-UG, NTA will soon announce the dates for Answer Key Challenge. The candidates, who are unsatisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a non-refundable fee. For the NTA announcement on the Answer Key Challenge, please visit https://t.co/6511A38EDk— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) June 27, 2023

The final phase of the CUET UG 2023 concluded on June 23. Since then, students have been waiting for the answer key and results to find out if they will get admission to their desired institution or meet the cut-off. This year, approximately 15 lakh students are awaiting the CUET UG 2023 result.

CUET UG 2023 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the link provided to check the answer key on the homepage

Step 3 - On the new window, enter the required details and log in

Step 4 - The CUET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen in pdf format

Step 5 - Save and download for future use

Also read| CUET UG 2023: What Past Trends Say About Cut Off for Admission to JNU, Jamia, AMU?

After the answer key objection window closes, the subject experts will review the objections and draft the final answer key. The CUET UG results 2023 will be based on the final answer key which will be uploaded by NTA in due course. An official confirmation about the CUET UG 2023 result date and time will be issued in the coming days. However, as per media reports, the results could be out by the first week of July.

Students who qualify in the exam will be able to apply for admission to several central universities and institutions accepting the CUET UG 2023 scores. On the other hand, the universities will also be publishing their own merit list taking into account the NTA CUET score.