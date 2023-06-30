CUET UG 2023: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) provisional answer key 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in and raise an objection till July 1, 11:30 PM. The CUET UG answer key link was made active on June 29.

The CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key objection window was initially available until June 30. Candidates must enter their application number, password, or date of birth to access the portal and raise objections.

The deadline for paying the fees for filing objections has been established for July 1. Any objection raised would incur a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The fee payment can be done through a debit card, credit card, net banking, or Paytm. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium," the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in an official notice.

The subject experts will verify the challenges and a revised answer key will be released in case, the challenge is found to be correct.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key challenge’ link

Step 3: Enter CUET UG 2023 registration number, date of birth, and mobile number

Step 4: Select the question to raise an objection

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents

Step 6: Pay the required fees and then click on the submit button

The CUET UG 2023 was held from May 21 to June 23 and drew close to 27 lakh participants. Students should be aware that the CUET UG result record will be kept on file on the website for up to 90 days following the results announcement date. The NTA CUET score will be taken into consideration when the universities issue their own merit lists. After the final answer key and merit list are released, the authority will not take into account queries about the answer key.