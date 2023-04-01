CUET UG 2023 Application Correction Process Begins Today, How to Edit

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the online application correction process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 today, April 1. The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said that the duration for the correction process will be from April 1 to April 3 up to 11.50 pm. Candidates will be able to make the required changes in their application form by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“NTA will provide an opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of the respective Application Forms of CUET (UG). Duration for Correction in Particulars is 1 April to 3 April 2023 (Up to 11:50 PM),” reads the tweet.

NTA will provide an opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of the respective Application Forms of CUET (UG). Duration for Correction in Particulars is 01 April to 03 April 2023 (Up to 11:50 PM).— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 31, 2023

Candidates who have successfully submitted their Common University Entrance Test application forms will be able to edit or make changes. Below are a few steps to follow, while making changes.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to Edit Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official site at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG application edit facility link available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, make the required changes and check it once.

Step 4: Then submit the updated application form as instructed.

Step 5: Save and download the CUET UG application form.

According to the official date sheet, the CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to May 31 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The medium of the entrance test will be English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia, and Punjabi.

The examination city slip and admit card of the CUET UG 2023 will be released in due course of time. The registration process for the entrance test began on February 9 and the deadline to register was March 12 but it was later extended to March 30. Previously, the date of the application correction facility was from March 15 to March 18 but due to the extension of the last date the edit facility has been revised.

