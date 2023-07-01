CUET UG 2023: Check Out the List of Top Universities Participating From Uttar Pradesh

This year, a total of 35 Higher Education Institutions from Uttar Pradesh are participating in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG. Out of these 35 HEIs, five are even been featured in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, list of best universities.

The top university in the state of Uttar Pradesh is Banaras Hindu University. While it secured NIRF Rank 5 in the ranking for universities, its overall ranking is 11th. The second on the list is Aligarh Muslim University. The university has secured 9th rank in NIRF 2023 universities list and 19th rank overall.

Amity University, Noida which is a private university secured 35th rank in NIRF 2023 university list and 57th in the overall ranking. It stands in third position among universities from Uttar Pradesh.

The other two universities which have made a place in the NIRF 2023 list of best universities are Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and Sharda University. While Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University secured the 42nd rank in NIRF 2023 universities ranking and 69th rank overall, Sharda University, which is located in Greater Noida and is a private university, secured the 87th position in NIRF 2023 universities ranking.

Check out the list of universities in Uttar Pradesh that are providing admission through CUET UG 2023:

Central Universities

- Aligarh Muslim University

- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

- Banaras Hindu University

- University of Allahabad

State Universities

- Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University

- Harcourt Butler Technical University

- Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University

- Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology

- Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University

Deemed Universities

- Dayalbagh Educational Institute

- Jaypee Institute of Information Technology

- Nehru Gram Bharati

- Shobhit University

- SRM Institute Of Science And Technology (Deemed University), NCR Campus

Private Universities

- Amity University Lucknow

- Amity University Noida

- Galgotias University

- Gla University Mathura

- Hi-Tech Institute of Engineering & Technology

- IILM University, Greater Noida

- Invertis University

- Mangalayatan University, Aligarh

- Noida International University

- Rama University

- Sanskriti University

- Sharda University

- Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University

- Shri Venkateshwara University

- Swami Vivekanand Subharti University

- Teerthanker Mahaveer University

- United University, Prayagraj