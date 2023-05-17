CUET UG 2023 City Intimation Slip For May 25-28 Exams Released, How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. The entrance test is scheduled to take place on May 25, 26, 27, and 28. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download the city intimation slip from cuet.samarth.ac.in.

To download the CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth on the portal. Students are advised to go through all the instructions mentioned in the slip as well as in the CUET UG 2023 information bulletin.

“The City Intimation Slip displays the date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers, and medium chosen during the online Application Form. Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those displayed in the City Intimation Slip; these will be issued subsequently,” read NTA’s official notice.

The NTA has further notified that in a few cities the number of registered students “is very large”, hence it has extended the examination dates to June 1, and 2 as well as June 5 and 6. Additionally, June 7 and June 8 have also been kept as reserved dates, the notice stated.

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip: Here’s How to Download

Step 1: Go to NTA’s official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in with the CUET application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View all the details mentioned on it.

Step 6: Download it for future use.

top videos

Direct link here: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/index.php/site/login

It is to be noted that the city intimation slips for the CUET UG 2023 exam is not the admit card. This slip serves as advance information for registered candidates regarding the allocation of the city where the exam centre will be located. The CUET UG 2023 admit card will be issued separately and will be made available soon. Stay tuned for further updates and keep both the city intimation slip and the admit card handy for a successful examination.