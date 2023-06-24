CUET UG 2023 Concludes, Result Likely in First Week of July

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded all the phases of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) examination. It is expected to be declared in the first week of July. Nearly 15 lakh candidates are awaiting the results. The CUET UG result 2023 will be declared on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

A senior official told PTI that the CUET result 2023 will be declared within 15 days after the conclusion of the exam. The exam was earlier supposed to be concluded on June 17, however, it was extended till June 23. “According to the original schedule, the results were expected around June 20, which will now probably be announced around the first week of July," a senior official told PTI.

A total of 36,242 candidates appeared in the last phase of exam conducted between June 21 to 23. Prior to the result, NTA will be issuing the CUET provisional answer key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the key within a specified time. The subject experts will be reviewing the challenges and drafting the final answer key. The CUET UG 2023 results will be based on the final answer key uploaded by the NTA.

As per the information bulletin, students must note that the record of CUET UG result will be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result. The universities will be publishing their own merit list taking into account the NTA CUET score.

Central universities like Delhi University, Ambedkar University, Lucknow University have already started the admission process for UG courses. Those candidates who wish to study UG courses at the participating universities will have to submit their application forms separately on the institutes’ official websites. Admission to the courses in the CUET participating universities will be based on the scores secured by the candidates and upon fulfilment of eligibility criteria laid down by the university.