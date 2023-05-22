CUET UG 2023 Day 2 Conducted Successfully With 79 % Attendance

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 Day 2 exam on Monday, May 22. The second edition of the CUET UG 2023 began on a glitch-free note. As per media reports, CUET UG 2023 recorded a 79 per cent attendance on day 2.

CUET UG Day 2 Shift 3 is now taking place in 262 cities and 450 centres. 91895 individuals were scheduled in total for shift 3; according to the UGC Chief, 75% of those candidates showed up for the test. Earlier, on the day 1 their was a slight delay in various exam venues. The chairperson of the University Grant Commission said “Since they came late, there was crowding and subsequent delay in the start of the exam. We request the students to come staggered to avoid this kind of situation. We have now taken administrative measures to prevent such situations in the future. In many cities, we have also taken help from the traffic police to minimise traffic jams around the centres,” Kumar said as per a Career360 report.

On the first day of the CUET exam, a total of 2,65,248 candidates appeared in all three shifts. There were about 87,879 students in shift 1, 87,903 in shift 2, and 89,466 in shift 3. CUET 2023 shift 1 was conducted in 271 cities and 447 centres, while shift 2 was held in 272 cities and 448 centres. Meanwhile, shift 3 took place in 271 cities and 458 centres.

On day 1, UGC chief requested students to adhere to the examination timings so that there is no overcrowding at the exam centre at the last moment for the entrance test. Basic amenities such as water, refreshments, and waiting areas have been provided to candidates, and their parents/guardians at the exam centres.

CUET UG 2023 hall tickets for examination that are scheduled from May 25 to May 28 will be released by May 22 or May 23. The CUET UG exam city intimation slips for exams to be held from May 29 to June 2 will be released on May 23.