CUET UG 2023: Delhi's Ayden Sharma Scores 100 Percentile in Five Subjects, Aims to Study Economics at SRCC

A native of Delhi, Ayden Sharma scored 799.64 out of 800 in CUET UG 2023. With an aim to pursue Economics Hons from Sri Ram College Of Commerce (SRCC), he secured 100 percentile in as many as five subjects — economics, English, mathematics, business studies, and accounts.

DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 Live

Sharing how he prepared for Economics, Ayden said in order to get honours, English, and mathematics are compulsory to get admission into DU. Hence he focussed on these two subjects and tried to prepare for other subjects during the class 12th board examination. Ayden had scored 98.2 per cent in his class 12th CBSE board examination 2023 from Amity International School.

For other subjects like business studies and accounts, Ayden went through the deleted chapters of the NCERT book else relied on the notes he prepared during CBSE class 12th board examination. “I studied English regularly because I think we need a lot of practice in the subject. I used to do comprehension, English questions, and grammar. After all, in English there is no logical reasoning either you know or not," he said, adding that he also referred to CAT MBA English books because “the books are of high standard with good questions and comprehension parts."

“It was after the CBSE board exams when I prepared for CUET UG 2023. But most of the syllabus is same for CUET and CBSE class 12th board exams so we can prepare simultaneously also," said the 18-year-old. He had also participated in Global Olympiad On Economics and represented India along with four others. The team secured third place.

Also read| Meet Arnav Wasan, Who Scored 799/800 in CUET UG 2023 by Studying From YouTube

“For CUET UG 2023 preparation, I relied on CUET mock test series. I practised more and reworked the deleted chapters of the NCERT books which were not there in the CBSE class 12th board examination syllabus as well as tried to search online resources as well for more CUET UG 2023 mock tests," added Ayden, who aims to work in the finance sector. The son of Chartered Accountants, Ayden too, like his parents wants to be a CA.