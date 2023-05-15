CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Released At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Process To Download

The National Testing Agency has released the exam city slip for candidates who are taking CUET- UG 2023 examination. Candidates can download their exam city slip from cuet.samarth.ac.in. Due to the registration window extension, the CUET UG exam city slip was postponed and now released on May 14. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on April 30, 2023.

As per the official notification, the admit card for CUET UG 2023 examination will be released 3 days prior to the commencement of the entrance examination. Here are the steps students should follow to download the exam city slip.

CUET - UG 2023 Exam City Slip: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, navigate the option to click on the CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip link

Step 3. Login using your application number and date of birth. Details are mentioned on the registration form.

Step 4. Your CUET UG 2023 exam city slip will appear on the screen

Step 5. It is advised to the students to download and take a printout of the same for future reference

The exam city slip for CUET UG 2023 consists of date, shift of the examination, subjects, test papers, and medium chosen in the application form. CUET UG 2023 exam city slip may help student to plan their travel plan ahead of the release of admit card. This year the National Testing Agency will conduct CUET UG 2023 from May 21, 2023 and conclude on May 31, 2023. The computer based test will be held across Indian cities and even in abroad with total 14,99, 778 candidates.

The CUET- UG will include objective type with Multiple Choice Questions. The question paper will have three sections - language, domain subject (based on Class 12 syllabus) and general test. The general test includes general knowledge, current affairs, and quantitative reasoning to name a few. The testing agency conducts CUET every year across the country to take admissions for Undergraduate Programmes via CBT mode for all the Central and participating Universities.

As reported by media reports, close to 16 lakh students have registered for the CUET UG Exam. UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted that the commission has observed a 41 percent increase in the total number of candidates who registered for the Common University Cum Entrance Test. It is advised to students to keep checking the official portal of University Grant Commission and National Testing agency for further updates.